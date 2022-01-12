Zacks Investment Research Lowers HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Hold

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through HomeTrust Bank, a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s principal business consists of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured primarily by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is based in Asheville, North Carolina. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.28 million, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $104,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $84,170.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,340 shares of company stock worth $2,091,054. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

