Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Strong-Buy

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amarin's sole marketed drug Vascepa has been on a strong growth trajectory for the last few years. Its recent label expansion for the cardiovascular indication looks promising. The promotional programs to create awareness for Vascepa’s expanded label and expanding managed care coverage bodes well for Amarin. It has launched the drug in Europe and plans to expand to the top 50 cardiometabolic markets worldwide over the next few years. These represent a multi-billion dollar opportunity. However, Vascepa sales declined year over year during the third quarter amid rising generic competition. The drug’s share in icosapent ethyl normalized prescriptions has declined so far in 2021. COVID-19 has hurt Vascepa sales, which is likely to continue in the rest of 2021.”

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Amarin stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 36.4% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,337 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amarin by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

