Zacks Investment Research Upgrades eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) to “Hold”

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,226. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65. eHealth has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66 and a beta of -0.11.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $160,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,918,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,504,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 233,451 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,096,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,757,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

