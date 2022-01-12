Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) to “Hold”

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ LMDX opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.56. LumiraDx has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $109.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.84 million. On average, analysts predict that LumiraDx will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in LumiraDx during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in LumiraDx during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LumiraDx during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LumiraDx during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LumiraDx during the third quarter worth about $317,000.

