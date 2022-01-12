Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of ZEAL opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $948.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.31) by $1.70. The company had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 82.62% and a negative net margin of 371.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

