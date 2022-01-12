Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.43.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $128.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

