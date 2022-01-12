Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.39.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $71.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $99,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.