ZKSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.97 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $57.13 million and $2.97 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00062396 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00078489 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.26 or 0.07731504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,698.71 or 0.99949942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00069528 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007608 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

