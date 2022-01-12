ZooKeeper Hits Market Capitalization of $8.32 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $8.32 million and $115,048.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00062440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00078288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.87 or 0.07703774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,734.90 or 0.99450037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00069209 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007933 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 94,718,798 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

