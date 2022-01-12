Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Holmes Kalen Sells 2,000 Shares

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zumiez stock opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.46.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 27.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Zumiez by 100.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,609 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zumiez by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,470 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Zumiez in the third quarter worth $1,516,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Zumiez by 125.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,496 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

