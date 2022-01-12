Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.31

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.31 and last traded at $47.26, with a volume of 151854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

