$0.09 EPS Expected for Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cue Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Health will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Health.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLTH opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54. Cue Health has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

