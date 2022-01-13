$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.09. Coty reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

In related news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 586,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Coty by 1,019.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639,425 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Coty by 185.7% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 55.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 11.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,046 shares during the period. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,086,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06. Coty has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

