-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). DiaMedica Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.93). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DMAC shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DMAC stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,132. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

