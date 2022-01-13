$0.18 EPS Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings. Amcor also posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 132,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90,159 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,521,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,993,000 after purchasing an additional 293,728 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Amcor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 91,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

