$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.34. Avangrid posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

AGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter worth $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,766. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

