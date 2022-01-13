-$0.49 EPS Expected for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.40). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings of ($1.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.02.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.