-$0.49 EPS Expected for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.40). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings of ($1.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.02.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.