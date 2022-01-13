$0.74 EPS Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. RBB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of RBB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,087. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

