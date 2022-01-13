$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Magna International reported earnings per share of $2.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $7.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 49.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 121.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Magna International by 286.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Magna International by 125.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGA traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.49. 1,038,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,048. Magna International has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

