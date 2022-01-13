$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Brunswick reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $5.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

BC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

NYSE BC traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.96. 478,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average of $98.76. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $83.78 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $11,297,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

