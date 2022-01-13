$1.83 EPS Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will report $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. Sonic Automotive posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $9.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonic Automotive.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

SAH opened at $48.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.36. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.