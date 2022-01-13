$101.94 Million in Sales Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will report sales of $101.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.60 million. Dime Community Bancshares posted sales of $48.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year sales of $399.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $398.08 million to $401.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $415.88 million, with estimates ranging from $405.35 million to $426.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,675. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $51,611.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $42,032.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,113 shares of company stock worth $2,357,803. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,316 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 15,671 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

