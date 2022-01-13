11,798 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $775,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $904,000. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMCB opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.99. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03.

Intermountain Community Bancorp (Intermountain) is a bank holding company. The Company is a holding company of Panhandle State Bank (the Bank). Panhandle State Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company serves the local banking needs of Bonner County, Idaho. Intermountain offers banking and financial services, which fit the needs of the communities it serves.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.