130,518 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Acquired by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 130,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,681,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $$50.68 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,307. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.64 and a 12-month high of $51.41.

