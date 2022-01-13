$15.23 Million in Sales Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to announce sales of $15.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.17 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $12.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $58.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.92 million to $59.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $63.35 million, with estimates ranging from $63.01 million to $64.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

SMSI opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.69. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $586,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 76.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 159.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 81,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.