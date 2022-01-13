$156.83 Million in Sales Expected for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will report sales of $156.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.00 million and the lowest is $150.66 million. GCM Grosvenor reported sales of $155.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year sales of $494.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $484.47 million to $504.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $524.57 million, with estimates ranging from $518.94 million to $530.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GCM Grosvenor.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 154.79%.

GCMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GCM Grosvenor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCMG stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. 167,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,221. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -18.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.07%.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.