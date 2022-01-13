$18.37 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce $18.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.62 million and the highest is $24.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of -$10.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 281.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $29.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.59 million to $34.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.16 million, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $31.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,056. The company has a market cap of $163.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

