1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

DIBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 1stdibs.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ DIBS opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $300,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

