$2.46 EPS Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will report earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.19. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $8.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $1,566,406.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,590 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $106.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.27. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.28.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

