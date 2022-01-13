$2.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to post sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.89 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $9.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

In related news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.02. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $197.63 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

