$2.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to announce $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88. MKS Instruments reported earnings per share of $2.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $11.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.21 to $11.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $176.26 on Monday. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $138.70 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

