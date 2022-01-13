2,343 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Copart by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after buying an additional 1,472,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,610,000 after buying an additional 877,756 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $94,657,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $86,181,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CPRT opened at $140.68 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.10.
In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on CPRT. Truist lifted their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
