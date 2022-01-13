2,343 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Copart by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after buying an additional 1,472,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,610,000 after buying an additional 877,756 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $94,657,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $86,181,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT opened at $140.68 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRT. Truist lifted their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

