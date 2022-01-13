$244.50 Million in Sales Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will report sales of $244.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $243.00 million to $248.50 million. 2U posted sales of $215.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $945.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $942.00 million to $950.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWOU shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In other 2U news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,361,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,947,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,389,000 after buying an additional 475,339 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 5,841.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,000 after buying an additional 380,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,733,000.

Shares of 2U stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $16.87. 64,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,058. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.88. 2U has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

