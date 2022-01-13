25,000 Shares in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 20.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,613 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Equinor ASA by 118.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,210 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 146.6% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 75.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,331,000 after acquiring an additional 799,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQNR. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $28.30.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.