2,595 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,595 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.7% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 60,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.45.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $288.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.92 and a 200-day moving average of $269.21. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $230.15 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.