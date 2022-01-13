27,050 Shares in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWSC opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PowerSchool Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $36.56.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

