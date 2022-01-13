312,926 Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 312,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,873,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Novavax at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total value of $1,362,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,158 shares of company stock valued at $17,343,523. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.83.

NVAX opened at $130.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.09. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

