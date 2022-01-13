3,188 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Acquired by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.31. 3,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,318. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.52. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.