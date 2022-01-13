360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.19. 77,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,352,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA upped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. Research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

