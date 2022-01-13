3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $179.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.84. The stock has a market cap of $103.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

