3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,103 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in 3M were worth $23,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.57.

NYSE:MMM opened at $179.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

