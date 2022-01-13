$4.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will post $4.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.76. LGI Homes posted earnings per share of $5.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $16.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $17.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.83 to $17.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.60.

LGIH stock opened at $136.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.75. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $97.20 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 51.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

