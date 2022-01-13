$478.17 Million in Sales Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will post sales of $478.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $505.16 million and the lowest is $451.18 million. Star Bulk Carriers posted sales of $186.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBLK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at $245,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.92%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.38%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.