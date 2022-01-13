4,867 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 72,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 55.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of International Paper by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 5.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

