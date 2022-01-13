51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 31.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,896 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in 51job were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 51job by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,953,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,888,000 after buying an additional 60,554 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,911,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,624,000 after purchasing an additional 26,061 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of 51job by 845.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,454,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,078,000 after buying an additional 1,300,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 51job by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,821,000 after buying an additional 65,345 shares during the period. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 51job during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,500,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 51job, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.53.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

