54,000 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $7,355,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $935,981.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,801 shares of company stock valued at $9,553,661. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Europe lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.61.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

