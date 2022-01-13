55,000 Shares in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 300.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $440,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 438.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USD opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $58.41.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

