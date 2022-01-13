55I LLC Acquires Shares of 197 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,348,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 57.4% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 16.8% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 283,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,714 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,436.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,342.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,311.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The firm has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 265.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,761.67.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

