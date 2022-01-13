55I LLC Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

55I LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Yum! Brands by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.42.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $129.15 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.54 and its 200-day moving average is $127.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

