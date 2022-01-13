6,035 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,997,000 after buying an additional 397,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,472,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,297,000 after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,367,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,830,000 after purchasing an additional 67,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $69.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.49.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1025 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

